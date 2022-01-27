Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 434,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,180,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

