Truist Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

