Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

BHK stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

