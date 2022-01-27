Truist Financial Corp Has $298,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Shares of ROBT opened at $47.36 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46.

