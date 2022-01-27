Truist Financial Corp Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.