Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,939,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.28.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $120.14 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.03 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

