Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,135 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

