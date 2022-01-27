TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Up to $33.96

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $34.71. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $662.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

