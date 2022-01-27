Trustmark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

