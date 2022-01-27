TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$3.16. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$132.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.