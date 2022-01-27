Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 348 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $19,046.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

