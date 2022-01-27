UBS Group Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €7.65 ($8.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.14. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €7.97 ($9.06).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.