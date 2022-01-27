UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.