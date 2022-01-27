Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $353.81 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

