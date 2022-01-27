Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.88. 1,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.