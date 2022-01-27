Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 5,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093. Unifi has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unifi by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

