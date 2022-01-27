Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.
Shares of Unifi stock traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 5,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093. Unifi has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unifi by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
