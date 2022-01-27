Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

