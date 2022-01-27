United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

