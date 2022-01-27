United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend by 52.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

