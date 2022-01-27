United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6.2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 145,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,306,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 219,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.