United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,366,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,372,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

