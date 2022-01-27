UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.09.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.42. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $436.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.