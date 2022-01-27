UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $550.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.43 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 147,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

