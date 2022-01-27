Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $311.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,455 shares of company stock worth $116,920. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

