Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.69. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $126.49. 808,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

