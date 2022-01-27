Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.69. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $126.49. 808,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.