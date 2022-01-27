Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $129.17

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.17, but opened at $125.00. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $126.60, with a volume of 2,518 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

