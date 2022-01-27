US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after buying an additional 647,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after buying an additional 277,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.85 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

