US Bancorp DE Has $2.06 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.40 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

