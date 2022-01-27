US Bancorp DE Sells 586 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 73,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 185,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

