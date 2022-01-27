US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

