US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

