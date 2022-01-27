Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.51

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

VLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

