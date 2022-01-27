Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

