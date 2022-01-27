Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 216,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,154. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

