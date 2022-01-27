Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
NASDAQ VLY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 216,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,154. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
