Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.4%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 92,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 177,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLON)
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
