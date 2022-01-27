Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.4%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 92,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 177,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

