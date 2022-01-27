Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $33.42

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $32.60. Valneva shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.