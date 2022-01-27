Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,173. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

