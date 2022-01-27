Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $362.66. 45,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

