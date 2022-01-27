Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,774. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

