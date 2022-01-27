Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

