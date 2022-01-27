VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.