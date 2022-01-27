VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BJK traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.48. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $57.41.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.
