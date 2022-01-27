VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $23.16. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 248,050 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

