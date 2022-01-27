Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

