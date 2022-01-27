Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCEB opened at $71.01 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.