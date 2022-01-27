Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCEB opened at $71.01 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.

