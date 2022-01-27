Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

