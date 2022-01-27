Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

