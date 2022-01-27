Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,906. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.