Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) versus RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) Financial Survey

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -462.29% -81.85% -66.74% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Velodyne Lidar and RINO International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 5 1 0 2.00 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 166.30%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than RINO International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and RINO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 7.48 -$149.86 million ($1.56) -2.33 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Risk & Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -11.77, suggesting that its share price is 1,277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats RINO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About RINO International

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.