Venus Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $97.52 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.17 or 0.00022363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.16 or 1.00043157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00085539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00399491 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

